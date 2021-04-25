2021 Oscars
Here's how a train station was transformed into the site of this year's Academy Awards

9:39 p.m.
The red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday.
This year's Oscars are on track to being one for the history books, and not just because the ceremony is taking place at a train station.

The Academy Awards are typically broadcast from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, but for 2021, the ceremony was moved to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Union Station has itself starred in several films, including Blade Runner and The Dark Knight Rises, and a stage has been set up in the Ticket Concourse, with only about 170 people — nominees and their one guest — in attendance. The tables are six feet apart, with just two to four people at each one, and no one is allowed to mingle.

It took several weeks to get Union Station ready for Oscar night, with different areas walled off and the famous leather and walnut chairs used by waiting passengers relocated to another part of the station. When it comes to the trains, it's business as usual — they are still coming and going, and the food and beverage vendors are operating just steps away from the makeshift stage.

Ken Pratt, Union Station's deputy executive officer for real estate, told The Wall Street Journal he made it clear to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences that "first and foremost, we are a transportation agency. We will not disrupt, delay, or cause problems for our passengers." Catherine Garcia

2021 Oscars
Youn Yuh-jung becomes the 1st South Korean woman to win an acting Oscar

10:02 p.m.
Youn Yuh-jung
Minari's Youn Yuh-jung has emerged victorious in the Oscars' Best Supporting Actress category, a first for a South Korean performer.

Youn on Sunday won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, becoming the first South Korean woman to ever win an Oscar for acting. In fact, she was the first South Korean woman to ever even be nominated for an acting Oscar, according to NPR.

"I cannot believe I'm here," Youn said in an acceptance speech.

Youn drew acclaim for her performance as grandmother Soon-ja in Minari, which follows a Korean family making their way in the United States, and she emerged as the favorite in the Oscars' supporting actress category in recent weeks. Prior to the Academy Awards, she also won at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the British Academy Film Awards. Her historic win came a year after Parasite, a South Korean film, became the first film not in English to win Best Picture, although no member of its cast was nominated.

"This has never happened in Korea," Youn told NPR prior to the Oscars, "and I feel like I'm an Olympian competing for my country." Brendan Morrow

2021 Oscars
Chloé Zhao becomes the 1st woman of color to win the Best Director Oscar

9:03 p.m.
Chloé Zhao.
Chloé Zhao has made Academy Awards history.

The Nomadland filmmaker on Sunday won the Oscar for Best Director, making her the first woman of color to ever win this award. In fact, she was the first woman of color to even be nominated for Best Director. Zhao is also just the second woman to win the Best Director Oscar after The Hurt Locker's Kathryn Bigelow.

"This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves, and to hold on to the goodness in each other," Zhao said in her acceptance speech.

Zhao has been making history all throughout awards season — she became the first woman of color to win the Best Director Golden Globe and win the top prize at the Directors Guild of America Awards.

Zhao's dominance throughout awards season comes after years of criticism over the Oscars tending to overlook female directors. Prior to this year, only five women had ever been nominated for Best Director in the history of the Academy Awards. That number rose to seven with 2021's ceremony, which was also the first time that more than one woman has ever been up for Best Director in the same year. Hopefully, though, that's something we'll see happen more and more down the road. Brendan Morrow

2021 Oscars
Daniel Kaluuya celebrates his 1st Oscar by thanking parents for having sex: 'It's amazing!'

8:36 p.m.
Daniel Kaluuya
At the age of 32, Daniel Kaluuya is already an Oscar winner — and his acceptance speech got a bit wild.

Kaluuya on Sunday won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. He was seen as the frontrunner in the category after dominating throughout awards season, taking home trophies at previous shows including the Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In his acceptance speech, Kaluuya paid tribute to Hampton, saying, "How blessed we are to live in a lifetime where he existed." As the speech continued, though, it had a bit of an ... unexpected ... ending.

"We're breathing, we're walking, it's incredible," an exhilarated Kaluuya declared. "It's incredible! Like, it's incredible. My mom, my dad, they had sex. It's amazing, you know what I'm saying? I'm here! You know what I mean? I'm so happy to be alive!"

Kaluuya is now the seventh-youngest person to ever win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, according to Gold Derby. The youngest ever winner in the category was Timothy Hutton, who was 20 when he won the supporting actor Oscar. Kaluuya was previously nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Get Out. With a long career ahead of him, while this might be the actor's first Oscar win, there's a good chance it won't be the last. Thanks, Mr. and Mrs. Kaluuya! Brendan Morrow

2021 Oscars
Emerald Fennell becomes the 1st woman to win a screenwriting Oscar in 13 years

8:10 p.m.
Emerald Fennell
Based on her directorial debut, the Academy clearly foresees a promising filmmaking career from Emerald Fennell.

The writer and director of Promising Young Woman won the Oscar on Sunday for Best Original Screenplay, becoming the first woman to win a screenwriting Oscar since 2008, when Diablo Cody won for Juno. Diana Ossana also previously won Best Adapted Screenplay for co-writing Brokeback Mountain in 2006.

Fennell was considered the favorite to take this prize, although she had some tough competition from Aaron Sorkin, who was nominated for The Trial of the Chicago 7 and previously won a screenwriting Oscar for The Social Network. Fennell is also nominated for Best Director, making her one of only seven women to ever be up for this award in Oscars history. Since Chloé Zhao is also nominated, this is also the first year ever that more than one woman is in contention for Best Director. Brendan Morrow

book your tickets
EU will allow vaccinated American tourists to visit this summer

7:51 p.m.
A tourist at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.
This summer, American tourists who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to travel to the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told The New York Times on Sunday.

Nonessential travel to the EU has been banned during the coronavirus pandemic, with just a few exceptions. The United States has been quickly vaccinating people — 42.2 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of a Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine — and as all three are European Medicines Agency-approved, "this will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union," von der Leyen said. "Because one thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by EMA."

Von der Leyen did not say when exactly American tourists will be able to arrive, only clarifying that restarting travel depends on"the epidemiological situation, but the situation is improving in the United States, as it is, hopefully, also improving in the European Union."

EU and U.S. officials have been spending the last several weeks discussing how to make vaccine certificates that are easily readable and will give American tourists the ability to travel without restrictions, the Times reports. Greece, which depends on tourists visiting in the summer, announced last week it will allow Americans to enter the country beginning on Monday, as long as they can show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Catherine Garcia

2021 Oscars
Nominees return to an actual red carpet at the 2021 Oscars

7:45 p.m.

And they're back.

At the 2021 Oscars on Sunday, celebrities returned to an actual, in-person red carpet after numerous major awards shows had nominees stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy Awards are taking place largely from Union Station in Los Angeles, although parts of the show are also expected to occur at the nearby Dolby Theatre, and hubs have also been set up at some overseas locations for nominees who couldn't travel to California.

The ceremony, of course, has still been dramatically altered by the pandemic. COVID-19 protocols are being implemented, with those in attendance being required to test negative for COVID-19 at least three times before the show, and the audience is limited to 170 people, according to Variety. The red carpet itself also certainly wasn't a full return to normalcy.

“It's not a traditional red carpet,” Oscars producer Stacey Sher previously explained, per the Los Angeles Times. "It's a teeny tiny red carpet. ... Many of those [red-carpet] conversations will happen. They are just going to happen in a more intimate way among the nominees. It's a very small footprint for safety reasons, obviously."

Still, major Hollywood stars being out and about on a red carpet was a notable sight, especially after the Emmys and Golden Globe Awards consisted of speeches being delivered remotely while winners accepted trophies from the comfort of their own homes. Sorry, nominees: There can be no sweatpants this time. Brendan Morrow

Edit

Why daily COVID-19 infections may not be the best pandemic bellwether going forward

2:35 p.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Sunday suggested that it's time to process information about the coronavirus pandemic in the United States a little differently.

For example, he explained why 10,000 cases — a daily infection number he thinks the U.S. may plateau at over the summer — right now is not the same thing as 10,000 cases a year ago. "We need to think about the overall vulnerability of the population and not just the cases we're accruing on a daily basis," Gottlieb told CBS News' John Dickerson. "The vulnerability of the population has been reduced substantially because of vaccination. A lot of older Americans and people ... who are most likely to be hospitalized or succumb to the disease have now been protected" when they weren't a year ago.

Gottlieb cautioned that there will still be outbreaks going forward, but they're likely to "represent much less disease, much less death." Instead of daily infection counts, then, Gottlieb believes that focusing more heavily on hospitalization numbers will soon provide the clearest sense of where the pandemic stands. Tim O'Donnell

