California Gov. Gavin Newsom to face recall election

8:31 p.m.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A Republican-led effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot, state officials announced Monday.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber (D) said more than 1,495,709 verified voter signatures have been submitted, enough to trigger a special recall election, the Los Angeles Times reports. Voters who signed petitions have a window of time to withdraw their signatures, and then state officials will determine the cost of an election, which may take three months; experts have said the recall election could cost up to $400 million. Once that's finished, Weber can certify the recall and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis (D) will call an election within 60 to 80 days.

If the courts don't block the election, voters will decide whether Newsom should be recalled, and if he is removed, who should replace him. Already, several Republicans have said they will run against him, including former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner and adult film star Mary Carey.

Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor and lieutenant governor, was elected governor in 2018 by the largest margin in modern history, the Times reports. The most recent polls show that 40 percent of California voters support recalling Newsom, while 56 percent are against it and four percent are undecided.

This is the sixth recall effort against Newsom, who is the target of ire by Republicans who don't like his progressive agenda or stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus. In November, he was criticized for attending a birthday dinner at the French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley at the same time he asked people to stay home; he later apologized.

Newsom's team believes he will stay in office, with longtime adviser Juan Rodriguez telling the Times the "Republican recall — backed by partisan, pro-Trump, and far-right — threatens our values as Californians and seeks to undo the important progress we've made under Gov. Newsom: Fighting COVID, supporting families who are struggling, protecting our environment, [and] common-sense gun safety laws."

One of the organizers trying to get rid of Newsom, GOP political consultant Dave Gililiard, told the Times he is "very confident" voters want to "change direction in California and remove Gavin Newsom and go with someone else." In 2003, the only other time California has had a gubernatorial recall election, Gov. Gray Davis (D) was ousted from office and replaced by Republican action star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Catherine Garcia

2022 elections
Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan launches Senate bid

9:40 p.m.
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio).
Duane Prokop/Getty Images

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) is hoping to make the leap to the other chamber, announcing on Monday that he has launched his 2022 Senate campaign.

In January, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced he is retiring, and while Federal Election Commission data shows nine Republican candidates have filed paperwork to run in the next Senate race, Ryan is the first well-known Democrat to do so, ABC News reports.

Ryan, a 10-term congressman who also ran for president during the 2020 cycle, has said he wants to give a "voice to the forgotten people of our country." In a video released Monday, Ryan promised to "work with anyone to rebuild our economy, but I'll never sell out our workers." He will launch a "Workers First Tour" Tuesday in Cuyahoga County, with the goal of hearing from "workers in every corner of Ohio about the challenges they are facing."

In the first quarter of 2021, Ryan raised more than $1.2 million for his House campaign, and he will be able to use they money for his Senate run, ABC News reports. Catherine Garcia

investigations
DOJ opens investigation into Louisville Police over death of Breonna Taylor

6:54 p.m.
A march in support of Breonna Taylor in Louisville.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Justice Department will open an investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department and whether it "engages in a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force, including with respect to people involved in peaceful, expressive activities," Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday.

The probe is being launched due to the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old unarmed Black woman who was shot and killed in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment last March after police officers entered on a no-knock warrant in connection with a drug investigation; Taylor was not the target of the warrant and no narcotics were found in her apartment.

Garland said the inquiry will also determine whether the police department "engages in unconstitutional stops, searches, and seizures, as well as whether the department unlawfully executes search warrants on private homes." After Taylor's death, Louisville banned no-knock warrants, and settled a wrongful death lawsuit with her family for $12 million.

Last week, the Justice Department announced it would start an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department and possible patterns of discrimination and excessive force, in the wake of a jury finding former officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man. Catherine Garcia

police shootings
Attorney for family of Black man killed in North Carolina police shooting says body camera footage shows an 'execution'

5:54 p.m.
Protest in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. was an "execution," his family's attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said after watching a 20-second video clip from a North Carolina sheriff's deputy's body camera, CNN reports.

The shooting took place last week when several sheriff's deputies in North Carolina's Elizabeth City attempted to serve Brown, who was Black, with an arrest warrant. No footage of the incident has been made available to the public because North Carolina law stipulates such video can only be released with a court order. Subsequently, details remain scarce, but Cherry-Lassiter said the video she saw showed the deputies shot at Brown while he sat in his vehicle with his hands on the wheel. "He wasn't reaching for anything, he wasn't touching anything, he wasn't throwing anything around," she said, adding that Brown put the car in reverse and backed out of his driveway as the deputies shot at him before he crashed into a tree.

Seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the shooting. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Census
New York lost a House seat by only 89 people in 2020 census count

4:49 p.m.

New York was one of seven states to lose a House seat and Electoral College vote after the 2020 census count, and, boy, was it a close call.

The Empire State was neck-in-neck with Minnesota in the race to avoid a seat loss, but New York needed 89 more people and Minnesota ultimately kept its delegation intact (if 26 fewer Minnesotans sent in their information, the story would have been different, as well). That's the narrowest population margin by which the last seat in Congress was decided since at least 1940, surpassing a difference of 231 in 1970.

The news prompted many people to point out the importance of filling out census forms, though others grimly noted that the census is a count of the population as of April 1, 2020. At that point, New York, and especially New York City, was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and had already reported 447 COVID-19 deaths. Tim O'Donnell

facebook 101
New York Times columnist discovers people can get stories featuring their houses removed from Facebook

3:43 p.m.
Facebook logo.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

There's a surprisingly easy, but apparently little known way to get a news article taken down from Facebook, The New York Times' media columnist Ben Smith writes.

Smith made his discovery after talking to a senior Facebook lawyer who spoke on condition of anonymity (with the company's approval) about the decision to remove a New York Post article detailing how much a Black Lives Matter activist paid for her house from the platform. The Post, which traditionally leans to the right on the political spectrum, accused Facebook of trying to silence its journalism, but Smith learned that the decision fell under company policy. The specific rule is that if an article shows your house or apartment, you can complain to Facebook, which will then make sure none of its users can share the article on their timeline or via Facebook Messenger.

There don't appear to be any ifs, ands, or buts, about the policy, either. Dozens of articles could be taken down per day if people wanted; for example, Smith writes that, hypothetically, if former President Donald Trump was "annoyed about a story that includes a photo of him outside his suite at Mar-a-Lago" he could bring it up with Facebook and get it taken down. The main reason that doesn't happen, Smith suggests, seems to be the simple fact that few people are aware of the policy, which the Facebook lawyer described as "super clear." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

2021 Oscars
Oscars viewership plunges to an all-time low

2:42 p.m.

The ratings are in for Sunday's Academy Awards, and they're about as disastrous as expected.

An average of 9.85 viewers tuned into the Oscars on Sunday, down significantly from 23.6 million viewers in 2020, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. These numbers from Nielsen are preliminary, but at the moment, this is the first time in history the Oscars failed to draw more than 10 million viewers.

Last year's 23.6 million viewers for the Academy Awards, which was the previous all-time low, was already considered a disappointing showing. As recently as 2014, CNN notes, the Oscars managed to pull in over 40 million viewers.

But it had been widely anticipated that the Oscars' viewership would tank this year, considering previous awards shows also saw significant ratings declines amid the pandemic. The 2021 Golden Globes drew only 6.9 million viewers, down from over 18 million the year before, and the Grammys also lost about 10 million viewers. Viewership for awards shows has generally been in decline for years — although the 2019 Oscars unexpectedly improved in the ratings — but the plunges have been far more dramatic during the pandemic.

Sunday's Oscars saw Nomadland, an unusually small movie to become an Oscar frontrunner, take the Academy Award for Best Picture following a year in which many splashy movie releases were delayed as theaters closed. It was an intimate ceremony, with a relatively small audience gathering in person. Producers also sought to change things up with numerous format tweaks, not making much use of clips of the nominated films or comedic monologues, though the telecast ultimately drew mixed reviews.

As theaters re-open, the Academy can expect a number of major movies, including Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, to possibly be in contention for next year's Oscars, which could help the show bounce back in the ratings. Certainly, the total number of viewers can't get much lower than this — right? Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
The U.S. will soon send its unused AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines around the world

2:02 p.m.
Signs indicating Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are out of stock in India.
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images

The United States will soon begin sharing its entire supply of COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, the White House told The Associated Press on Monday.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has not been granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration yet, but White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said the country doesn't need the supply at this point, anyway, given "the strong portfolio of vaccines" already available in the country. That includes the shots developed by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Biden administration had previously shared about 4 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine with neighboring Canada and Mexico, but the latest announcement answers calls to expand the strategy further. Per AP, 10 million doses of the vaccine have been produced and are awaiting FDA quality inspection before they can ship out, while 50 million more are in various stages of production and should be good to go by May or June. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

