Biden's joint address
Fox News' Chris Wallace expects Biden's speech will be popular with Americans

April 28, 2021

Fox News' Chris Wallace expects President Biden's joint address to Congress will be well-received by the American people.

"I think this is gonna be a popular speech with the American public," Wallace said on air after Biden concluded his remarks. "He offered a lot of stuff ... and the other thing that's pretty popular is he said 'you're not gonna have to pay for it.'"

In his analysis, Wallace surmised that Biden and his advisers "made a calculation" that Americans have "come to have a different feeling about government" during the coronavirus pandemic in that they're "more trusting" and aware of the "need of government." So while some of Biden's themes "might have turned a lot of people off, and probably still will," Wallace said, the White House believes "the majority of people are gonna say 'the government's here and they're here to help you" in response to the speech. Tim O'Donnell

'Never-Trump' conservatives really liked Tim Scott's GOP rebuttal speech

12:16 a.m.

Sen. Tim Scott's (R-S.C.) rebuttal to President Biden's joint address to Congress on Wednesday was met with high praise from conservatives, including those who fall under the "never-Trump" label.

In his speech, which began with Scott calling Biden a "good man," the senator promised not to "waste your time tonight with finger-pointing or partisan bickering. You can get that on T.V. any time you want." Instead, Scott said he wanted "to have an honest conversation. About common sense and common ground. About this feeling that our nation is sliding off its shared foundation, and how we move forward together."

That's not to say Scott, who is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, highlighted aspects of Biden's speech with which he agreed. On the contrary, he was quite critical of the remarks, but proponents of the speech noted that he tended to focus on policy differences on issues like police reform, infrastructure, and school re-openings rather than the so-called "culture wars."

The Dispatch's Jonah Goldberg tweeted that Scott delivered a "very, very good speech," especially "given that responding to presidents in these situations is almost always a political crap sandwich." His colleague David French agreed, also noting that he found the ending — in which Scott emphasized an American narrative defined by "redemption" — to be "powerful and true."

French and Goldberg also probably didn't mind the absence of former President Donald Trump from the speech. While Scott certainly touted accomplishments of the previous administration, Trump himself didn't get a direct shout out. Read a full transcript of Scott's speech at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

Quotables
In GOP response to Biden's speech, Sen. Tim Scott describes racist abuse, says 'America is not a racist country'

12:03 a.m.

In his Republican response to President Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday night, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the only Black Republican in the Senate, spoke personally about the racism he has encountered from all directions. "I have experienced the pain of discrimination," he said. "I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason. To be followed around a store while I'm shopping."

Scott said he has "also experienced a different kind of intolerance," from "liberals." "I get called 'Uncle Tom' and the N-word — by 'progressives'!" he said, throwing in some criticism of a Washington Post fact check contextualizing his "cotton to Congress" family origin story.. "Believe me, I know our healing is not finished." Less than a minute later, Scott suggested that while Black kids were once told the color of their skin made them "inferior," white kids are now told the color of their skin makes them "an oppressor."

"You know this stuff is wrong," Scott said. "Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country."

Scott emphasized his assertion about America and racism in a post-speech tweet, and some people weren't sure how he squared the circle.

Maybe, in Scott's theory of America, people do racist things but the country that enslaved Black people and quashed their rights for centuries is no longer intrinsically racist (and may, in fact, be overly anti-racist). "Original sin is never the end of the story," he said. "Not in our souls, and not for our nation. The real story is always redemption." The story he's referring to did not end with redemption. Peter Weber

'I have never been more confident or optimistic about America,' Biden declares at close of joint address to Congress

April 28, 2021

President Biden ended his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday night on an upbeat note, predicting the United States will "win the future."

"I have never been more confident or optimistic about America," Biden said. "Not because I'm president. Because what's happening with the American people. We've stared into the abyss of insurrection and autocracy, pandemic and pain. And we the people did not flinch."

He went on to say that "as I told every world leader I ever met with over the years, it's never, ever, ever been a good bet to bet against America, and it still isn't," drawing applause from the members of Congress in attendance. Tim O'Donnell

Biden attempts 'to put a dagger in the Reagan era' by arguing 'trickle-down economics has never worked'

April 28, 2021

In what The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein called a "repudiation" of generations of conservative tax policy, President Biden pointedly claimed "trickle-down economics has never worked" during his joint address to Congress on Wednesday night.

The trickle-down theory, which has been heavily associated with former President Ronald Reagan's economic policies and is oft-criticized on the left, suggests that tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy will help stimulate the economy and eventually lead to prosperity for the rest of society.

Biden, who voted for Reagan's tax cuts when he was in the Senate, made the comment — which NBC News' Sahil Kapur writes was "an attempt to put a dagger in the Reagan era" — after noting that many billionaires in America saw their net worth increase during the coronavirus pandemic, while 20 million "working and middle class" Americans lost their jobs. Tim O'Donnell

Biden gets bipartisan applause from lawmakers in response to his call to 'buy American'

April 28, 2021

President Biden has received plenty of applause from Democrats during his joint address to Congress on Wednesday night, but as is often the case with the opposing party during these speeches, Republican lawmakers have proved to be a tough crowd most of the time. That said, there were some moments of bipartisan satisfaction.

The first big one came when Biden explained that the guiding principle of his American Jobs Plan — which doesn't have Republican support at the moment — will be to "buy American." That prompted Democrats and Republicans alike to rise to their feet in support.

GOP lawmakers also joined their Democratic colleagues in applauding Biden when he called on Congress to fund more research in the quest to end cancer. "I know of nothing more bipartisan," Biden said. No one seemed to disagree. Tim O'Donnell

Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi make history during Biden's joint address to Congress

April 28, 2021

Before launching into his joint address to Congress on Wednesday night, President Biden recognized Vice President Kamala Harris, who was seated behind him.

As he introduced her, Biden noted that it was the first time an American president had uttered the words "madam vice president" at such a time and place, marking yet another first for Harris. The historic moment was greeted with a round of applause from the socially-distanced lawmakers in the audience.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was seated next to Harris, and while the congresswoman herself is no stranger to being in that position, it was the first time two women were on the stage during a president's address to Congress. Watch the clip below. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
White House unveils plan to aid India amid record-breaking COVID-19 surge

April 28, 2021

The White House on Wednesday night unveiled its plan to aid India, which is in the midst of a record-breaking coronavirus surge that has overwhelmed the country's hospitals, many of which are running short on oxygen.

In addition to $100 million in aid, the United States will send various supplies, including oxygen cylinders and concentrators, N95 masks, raw materials that will allow India to produce over 20 million Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, and enough of the therapeutic remdesivir for 20,000 treatment courses.

Assistance flights will begin arriving in India on Thursday and continue into next week. Read the White House's full fact sheet here. Tim O'Donnell

