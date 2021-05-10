Mitch McConnell raises ceiling for GOP's infrastructure compromise

When it comes to Seth Rogen's working relationship with James Franco, this may be the end.

Rogen in an interview with The Sunday Times said he doesn't currently have plans to work with Franco, who has faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

"What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that," Rogen said, per Entertainment Weekly.

Rogen also expressed regret over a joke he told on Saturday Night Live in 2014 about pranking Franco by posing as a "way young" girl on Instagram, referencing a real incident, and he looked back at a 2018 interview where he said he would continue working with Franco despite the allegations. "The truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now," Rogen said.

Franco was accused of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior by five women in the Los Angeles Times in 2018. In 2019, he was sued by two former students of the acting school he founded, who alleged he and his partners "engaged in widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects." Franco has denied the allegations; the lawsuit was settled earlier this year.

Rogen and Franco have worked together on a number of films from 2008's Pineapple Express to 2017's The Disaster Artist. Asked in a 2018 interview with Vulture about the allegations, Rogen said he would still work with Franco, while adding, "The truth is that my perspective on this is the least relevant perspective. I'm friends with these people and I'm a dude. All that combined makes me the last person who should be talking about this." Rogen now tells the Sunday Times, though, that the allegations have "changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic." Brendan Morrow