Mitch McConnell raises ceiling for GOP's infrastructure compromise

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is showing signs that he's willing to compromise — at least a little bit — on President Biden's infrastructure proposal.
During an interview that aired Sunday on Kentucky Educational Television, McConnell said most Republican senators think the "proper price tag" for an infrastructure bill is somewhere between $600 billion and $800 billion. That's still nowhere near Biden's $2.3 trillion plan, which McConnell maintains isn't focused on actual infrastructure development, but it is higher than the known $568 billion counteroffer from a group of GOP senators sent to the White House last month. And just last week McConnell suggested the $600 billion was the ceiling, rather than the floor, CBS News notes. So while the two sides are a long ways off, there does seem to be life. Tim O'Donnell
McConnell ups the cost of a package that the GOP is willing to consider, but does not budge on tax increases on high-earners https://t.co/p2U0HTXIM2
Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are following up their bombshell interview with a brand new streaming documentary.
Apple TV+ will debut "The Me You Can't See," a multi-part documentary produced by Winfrey and Harry, on May 21, the streamer announced Monday. The two will "guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles," Apple said. The documentary is set to feature celebrity guest participants, including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close.
"The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels — and is — very personal," Harry said. "Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."
This documentary comes after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sat down with Winfrey for a bombshell interview in March, during which the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her mental health struggles and revealed she had suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family. Later that month, Harry announced a new gig at the mental health startup BetterUp Inc. as its "chief impact officer." Harry said at the time, "I want us to move away from the idea that you have to feel broken before reaching out for help." Brendan Morrow
David Litt, former speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, called out Newsmax on Monday for pushing false claims about the 2020 presidential election — while live on Newsmax. He unexpectedly got his dig in during a segment where he was asked to talk about Elon Musk hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend.
"What happened on SNL this weekend was that people made stuff up and then said it on television like it's true," Litt said. "And that actually happens pretty frequently in American TV. For example, in 2020, Dominion Voting Systems sued Newsmax over its false claims about election fraud. Newsmax was lying to its own viewers, and Newsmax had to settle that lawsuit."
In April, Newsmax apologized to an employee of Dominion Voting Systems about its false claims about the 2020 presidential election and reportedly settled a defamation lawsuit.
"So actually, I just need to check in," Litt said on Newsmax. "Are you still telling that lie, or are you telling new lies?"
Newsmax host Rob Finnerty was clearly caught off-guard, asking Litt, "Do you want to talk about something completely non-related and try to catch me on a Monday morning totally off topic, or do you want to talk about Elon Musk?" The answer was evidently the former, as Litt continuously pivoted away from SNL to instead slam Newsmax, eventually getting dropped from the air after asking, "Did Dominion Voting Systems have any impact on the 2020 election?"
It's not often you see what's essentially a prank call via a live cable news guest, but check out the moment below. Brendan Morrow
Newsmax anchor: What happened on SNL?@davidlitt: "People made stuff up, then said it on television like it's true, and that actually happens pretty frequently on American TV. For example, in 2020 Dominion voting system sued Newsmax over its false claims about election fraud..." pic.twitter.com/ealyHGdGlM
The U.S. halted use of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine on April 13 to study extremely rare cases of serious blood clots in a handful of vaccinated Americans, mostly women under 50, then lifted the stay 10 days later. The U.S. had built up to more than 3.3. million shots per day by April 13, but those numbers started dropping during the Johnson & Johnson pause for all three approved vaccines. The seven-day average is now 2.02 million shots a day, The Washington Post reports.
J&J pause looks like...the biggest mistake of Biden Admin’s COVID response to date.
White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said on CNN Sunday that it was "not at all" a mistake for the Food and Drug Administration to suspend Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, and in fact it helped build confidence in oversight of the vaccines. "Doing the pause was the right thing," he argued.
While most of the world is struggling to get enough vaccine to meet demand, in the U.S., "states asked the federal government this week to withhold staggering amounts of COVID-19 vaccine amid plummeting demand for the shots, contributing to a growing U.S. stockpile of doses," The Associated Press reports. The slowing vaccination rate in the U.S., combined with more contagious variants, has led public health experts to conclude that vanquishing the coronavirus through herd immunity is now unlikely, in the U.S. — where vaccine hesitancy is high — or the world.
And there are lots of people still on the fence. "We can sometimes underestimate how thoughtful people can be about their decisions and what can look reactionary can sometimes just be people taking their time and thinking," Kimberly Hood, assistant secretary for the Louisiana Department of Health's office of public health, told the Journal. Peter Weber
"What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that," Rogen said, per Entertainment Weekly.
Rogen also expressed regret over a joke he told on Saturday Night Live in 2014 about pranking Franco by posing as a "way young" girl on Instagram, referencing a real incident, and he looked back at a 2018 interview where he said he would continue working with Franco despite the allegations. "The truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now," Rogen said.
Rogen and Franco have worked together on a number of films from 2008's Pineapple Expressto 2017's The Disaster Artist. Asked in a 2018 interview with Vultureabout the allegations, Rogen said he would still work with Franco, while adding, "The truth is that my perspective on this is the least relevant perspective. I'm friends with these people and I'm a dude. All that combined makes me the last person who should be talking about this." Rogen now tells the Sunday Times, though, that the allegations have "changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic." Brendan Morrow
John Oliver spent most of Sunday's Last Week Tonight talking about Black hair. "And look, I realize I'm not the ideal person to talk about Black hair," he said, showing a ] cautionary tale of what can happen "when a white guy on TV starts confidently talking about Black hair, even with the best of intentions." On the whole, Oliver said, "white people don't really understand a lot about Black hair," and "that lack of understanding, and lack of interest in understanding, can have real consequences, from the personal to the professional."
"Black hair and hairstyles are frequently yet another pretext for discrimination," Oliver said. "So tonight, let's talk about it, and let's start by understanding why Black hair is so important." He had a short cultural history lesson and primer on hair-straightening techniques. "By the 1960s and '70s, though, the embrace of Black hair's natural texture and culturally significant styles had become a radical act of self-acceptance and political power," Oliver said. "But despite the natural hair movement, white people's discomfort and ignorance around Black hair has very much remained."
Because stores frequently keep Black hair products in locked cabinets, "it is already hard enough to get products to do your hair at home, but finding a qualified stylist can be even harder," Oliver said. And when Bo Derek or Miley Cyrus appropriate Black hairstyles for fun, it "isn't just infuriating, it can directly make it harder for Black people to fight discrimination concerning their hair," because "for decades, courts have found that hairstyles, even though they are deeply tied to racial identity, are not covered" by anti-discrimination laws.
"And look, if you're not a Black person, it's probably easy to hear these stories and think, 'Well, it's just hair,'" Oliver said. "But the thing is, it's not, it's not at all. Black people aren't getting hired or are getting fired, Black people are being teased, taunted, and removed from school, all because of their hair." CROWN Acts, passed already in several states, can make a real difference, he explained. "And while social stigma and unrealistic beauty standards aren't going to go away overnight, there are a few things that white viewers in particular might want to keep in mind going forward." Oliver outsourced this message to Uzo Aduba, Craig Robinson, and Leslie Jones. There is NSFW language, mostly from Jones. Watch below. Peter Weber
The Chamber of Commerce on Friday also urged Congress to end the benefits before they expire in September. Other GOP governors are reinstating requirements that benefit applicants prove they are looking for jobs. "We absolutely can put more people to work," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Wednesday.
The White House and Democrats argue the supplemental benefits are helping Americans and not measurably hurting the economy. In fact, there are a host of reasons for April's hiring slowdown, The Associated Press reports. "Nearly 3 million people are reluctant to look for work because they fear catching the virus, according to government surveys. More women also dropped out of the workforce last month, likely to care for children," and supply-chain problems have throttled the construction and manufacturing sectors.
But there is data suggesting businesses are right about a labor shortage, AP says. For example, "average hourly pay rose 0.7 percent in April to $30.17," a sign companies are having to offer better wages to attract workers. "Unemployment benefits have been like collective bargaining," a restaurant worker named Marie M. told AP. "They made a union out of all of us." She isn't alone in being more selective about job offers now.
The hospitality industry raised hourly pay by an average of $1 during the pandemic, Heather Long writes at The Washington Post. But "warehouses have hiked wages by more than a dollar and now pay $26 an hour on average."
Wall Street shrugged off Friday's jobs report "as an anomaly," Long notes. "But another way to look at this is there is a great reassessment going on in the U.S. economy," with "growing evidence — both anecdotal and in surveys — that a lot of people want to do something different with their lives than they did before the pandemic."
"And if the extended benefits mean some workers can take the time to find a job that's a better match for their skills, and pays them a better wage, that's a good thing, not a bad thing," Heidi Shierholz, senior economist at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, tells The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber