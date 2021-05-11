NYC Mayoral Race
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had harsh words for Andrew Yang after his Israel-Palestine comments

5:26 p.m.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has mostly stayed out of New York City's mayoral race, but she had some harsh words for candidate Andrew Yang, the presumptive favorite, on Tuesday.

Yang had tweeted Monday that he is "standing with the people of Israel" amid the escalating violence between Israeli forces and Hamas, which stems from the government threatening to evict Palestinian families from their homes in east Jerusalem. Yang's words ultimately led his campaign to cancel a planned trip to help distribute groceries in Queens ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim celebration marking the end of Ramadan.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has often criticized the Israeli government and expressed support for the Palestinian people, weighed in after hearing the latest development, calling Yang's initial plan "utterly shameful" after issuing what she described as a "chest-thumping statement of support" for Israel's military strikes on Gaza. Tim O'Donnell

covid 'round the world
World’s most vaccinated nation sees COVID-19 resurgence, raising questions over Chinese vaccine

5:23 p.m.
vaccine needle
Rassin Vannier/Getty Images

Despite its standing as the world's most vaccinated country, the 115-island archipelago Seychelles is seeing a dramatic resurgence in COVID-19 transmission, bringing its daily case rate to "a higher number of infections per capita than India," The Wall Street Journal reports.

To date, approximately 67 percent of Seychelles' population is vaccinated — the majority of those citizens received Chinese vaccine Sinopharm, while the remainder received Covishield, a derivative of AstraZeneca's shot manufactured in India. But according to the island nation's health ministry, "more than one third of new active cases are people who are fully vaccinated." Authorities have not yet disclosed how many of the new cases are among Sinopharm recipients, but "the situation is being watched all over the world for what it says about the effectiveness of vaccines," writes the Journal.

On Friday, the World Health Organization cleared the Sinopharm shot for emergency, global use, despite little data on its efficacy in patients over 60. According to the Journal, the authorization is expected to help "alleviate a severe shortage of doses in the developing world, as vaccine exports from COVID-19-struck India grind to a halt."

To help curb the spread of infections, the Seychelles government recently instituted new preventative measures, such as early bar closures and bans on household intermingling.

The good news, however, is most of Seychelle's cases appear to be mild, said Kate O' Brien, director of immunizations, vaccines and biologicals at the World Health Organization. "The Sinopharm vaccine really requires two doses," she added, "and some of the cases that are being reported are occurring either soon after a single dose, or soon after a second dose." Brigid Kennedy

intra-GOP war
Conservative Texan Chip Roy slams Elise Stefanik in scathing memo ahead of leadership vote

4:34 p.m.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, considers Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) his friends, but he doesn't think either should be the GOP conference chair.

Cheney, he said in a memo Tuesday, "forfeited her ability" to remain in the No. 3 leadership position by criticizing former President Donald Trump and "pulling us into distraction." So he's with most of his colleagues on that front. He's concerned, though, that they're rushing into supporting Stefanik, who has the backing of both Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and looks like a shoo-in to replace Cheney after a Wednesday vote.

Roy's reservations stem from Stefanik's voting record, which hasn't been reliably conservative over the years. For example, despite being a close Trump ally these days, she actually voted against many of the former president's policies, including his 2017 tax cut, which is widely considered his signature legislative achievement. Roy compiled a list of some of Stefanik's votes that he considers antithetical to the party's strategy, arguing that her record "embodies much of what led to the 2018 a---kicking we received by the Democrats."

Ultimately, Roy questioned how the GOP could tell "the forgotten men and women of this country ... we are standing up for them with a leadership-tapped colleague with that record as our spokesperson." Read Roy's full memo below. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
Biden's next step as example-in-chief is ditching his mask

4:27 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

In deliberate contrast to the freewheeling Trump White House, President Biden has been meticulous about wearing a mask. Now he should be equally deliberate about ditching it.

Biden's careful masking made sense when he first took office. Vaccine distribution was only underway for those most vulnerable to COVID-19. Biden himself received his second shot in mid-January, but the average person he encountered, including within the White House, hadn't been vaccinated yet. Modeling responsible behavior then meant wearing a mask in most indoor settings.

The situation is radically different now. Hundreds of White House staff received their first vaccine dose within a week of Biden's inauguration, and the administration made plans to vaccinate all in-person staff by early March. In an average day at the office, the president and everyone he meets is vaccinated, which — were he following current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance — should mean no masks.

So why is Biden still so often wearing a mask? This man even masks outdoors, where the risk of transmission is essentially nil, and on video calls with no one sitting near him. C'mon, this is stupid:

It's also awful public health messaging. Biden's answer when directly confronted on the issue in a press conference Friday was that "when we're inside, it's still good policy to wear a mask." But that's not true. It rejects CDC guidance and doesn't communicate respect for scientific achievement. Masks are needless in a room of vaccinated people. That's literally the point (and selling point) of vaccines, and when Biden wears a mask he doesn't need, a plausible subtext is that he doesn't fully trust his vaccine to protect him. This is exactly the wrong message to send.

If Biden wants to convince hesitant Americans to get the vaccine, he should remind them what normalcy looks like. Bonnie Kristian

This just in
Prosecutor will reportedly seek death penalty for Atlanta spa shooting suspect

3:57 p.m.
Gold Spa
VIRGINIE KIPPELEN/AFP via Getty Images

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in March's shooting at three Atlanta-area spas, CNN reports.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a notice Tuesday indicating she will seek the death penalty and enhanced hate crimes charges for Long, according to the report. Eight people were killed in the shootings, six of whom were women of Asian descent.

In the filing, Willis said that Long allegedly "targeted some of the victims because they were of Asian descent," The New York Times writes. This case will be the "first test" of a Georgia hate crimes law passed last year, under which suspects can face enhanced penalties if victims were targeted for their race, gender, or sexual orientation, CNN notes. The Cherokee County Sheriff's office said in March that Long claimed to investigators "the crimes were not racially motivated."

Long has reportedly been indicted on 19 counts, including four charges of felony murder. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Combo tests could detect both COVID-19 and influenza when flu re-emerges

2:52 p.m.
A Health Care Worker seals a coronavirus swab after testing at the Pro Health Urgent Care coronavirus testing site on April 30, 2020 in Wantagh, New York.
Al Bello/Getty Images

Numerous companies have developed combination tests that simultaneously look for influenza and COVID-19, which could be especially useful as the flu potentially makes a return this fall, The New York Times reports.

A "quad test" that can detect COVID-19, two types of influenza, and the respiratory syncytial virus is now available "at thousands of hospitals and clinics around the country," one of a number of similar tests, the Times writes. Though the Times notes that the flu season was "nonexistent" last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Washington in Seattle's Dr. Geoffrey Baird said it could re-emerge in the fall, and combination tests would help determine whether a person has the flu or the coronavirus.

"We in the laboratory are preparing for another big boom in testing," Baird added.

The Times also notes that the Sanford Health system, which includes over 40 South Dakota hospitals, plans to replace its antigen tests with "quad tests," with senior executive director of laboratories Rochelle Odenbrett telling the Times, "It's just amazing how the technology has evolved."

Oxiris Barbot, former New York City health commissioner, wrote in response to the Times' story about combo tests, "This stands to be a game changer for this coming fall's flu season." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

Social strategy
TikTok might help you find your next job

2:30 p.m.
tiktok
Wachiwit/iStock

Step aside, LinkedIn — there's a new networking service in town.

TikTok, the popular social media app known for baked feta pasta, trendy dances, and now career advice, is reportedly testing a new recruitment tool designed to connect eager candidates with hiring companies, according to Axios.

The new service, currently in beta, will reportedly be a separate web page accessible from the app interface where "brands can post jobs, primarily entry level listings."

Instead of a traditional written resume, TikTok users will supposedly share a "video resume" that highlights their experience "in a unique way," Axios writes.

Read more at Axios. Brigid Kennedy

Solving COVID
Biden announces Uber, Lyft will soon offer all Americans free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites

2:04 p.m.

President Biden on Tuesday announced that Uber and Lyft will offer all Americans free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites beginning on May 24 through July 4, the day Biden has targeted for the U.S. reaching a 70 percent vaccination rate.

While the U.S. vaccine rollout has been swift for the most part over the last few months, demand is dwindling. Some of that is due to general hesitancy, but access is still an issue. The free rides from the ride-sharing companies, Biden said, are aimed at making sure "transportation is less of a barrier."

The president praised the companies' initiative. "I think that's really stepping up," he said. Tim O'Donnell

