Is conference realignment ruining college football?

College football is getting a huge makeover. The Pac-12 league — composed of major universities in the West — has all but dissolved, The Washington Post reported, with eight of its teams fleeing for the Big Ten and Big 12. The leagues are "being scrambled because of television money," the Post explained. The Pac-12 was having trouble securing a lucrative television contract after USC and UCLA announced their departure a year ago, so the league's other teams started looking elsewhere "even if that meant doing away with geographic and historic rivalries."

The chase for television money and the upending of old alliances has drawn concern from the top of the sport. Sports Illustrated reported that NCAA president Charlie Baker this week expressed concern about the impact the moves will have "on student-athletes' well-being." (The new super-sized leagues span nearly from coast-to-coast, meaning athletes in, say, Florida will now spend more time on planes to Utah than in classrooms.) He said there is a "growing gap between well-resourced Division I schools" and also-rans that "is highly disruptive for… college sports overall."

"The reshuffling of major college football — predicted for years — is here with all the subtlety of a sucker punch," Dennis Dodd wrote at CBS Sports. Has college football changed forever? Has the business of college sports crowded out fun and tradition?

What the commentators are saying

"No one is safe in the dash for cash," Ralph D. Russo wrote at The Associated Press. Previous rounds of "conference realignment" destroyed the old Big East, and now the Pac-12 has been left behind. This isn't the end of that process: TV networks "have less money to go around" and may decide they're not interested in paying for the privilege of broadcasting lesser teams in the remaining big leagues. The next step is probably the "SEC and Big Ten stripping the most valuable parts of the ACC and the Big 12 picking through the leftovers."