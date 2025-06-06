'Arise, Sir Goldenballs': David Beckham plays the long game in quest for knighthood

Former footballer set to be knighted in King's birthday honours after years of snubs

David Beckham laughing with King Charles
Beckham wore a new rose named for the King when he met him at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show last month
(Image credit: Paul Grover - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
By
published

Over 20 years after receiving his OBE, David Beckham is set to finally receive a knighthood in the King's birthday honours.

The former footballer, who turned 50 last month, will be knighted after having "struck up a firm friendship with King Charles", reported The Sun.

Jamie Timson, The Week UK

Jamie Timson, The Week UK 

