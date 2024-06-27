Tour de France: a return to the glory days?

A stellar line-up of contenders looks set to provide a vintage race

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar
Last year's winner Jonas Vingegaard (right) and his rival Tadej Pogačar are the two main favourites for the 2024 Tour
By
published

The Tour de France is unquestionably the world's biggest bike race. On paper it may not be any more gruelling or difficult than its equivalent three-week races the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España, but the Tour has a stature that reaches beyond regular cycling audiences and attracts millions of spectators at the roadside and on television.

It is no wonder then that most of the sport's best riders build their entire year around the Tour. However, "even by the standards of the world’s biggest race" the 2024 edition looks like being one of the most "star-studded" in recent history, said Rouleur. The four best all-round riders in the world – Tadej Pogačar, Primož Roglič, Remco Evenepoel and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard – will all be vying to wear the prestigious yellow jersey when the race concludes in Nice on 21 July.

