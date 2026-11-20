“Is time finally running out on the 3pm blackout in football?” said the BBC.

There is a “unique” tradition in the UK that live football is not shown on television on Saturdays between 2.45pm and 5.15pm (with a handful of exceptions). The blackout dates back to the 1960s, when it was introduced to encourage spectators to still attend lower league fixtures at 3pm on Saturdays.

But many fans now think the TV blackout is “archaic”. Online streaming of games is so prevalent yet they can’t watch many of their favourite team’s games live on TV.

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Andy Burnham, on the other hand, has urged caution, warning the “health of the football pyramid should come first”.

The TV deals for the Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership are all up for renewal in 2029-30. The future of the blackout will be on the agenda.

‘Quaint shibboleth’

The 3pm blackout is “under threat like never before”, said The Telegraph. After 60 years, this “quaint” tradition is a “shibboleth of the British game”. Fans around the world can watch Premier League games kicking off at 3pm on Saturdays, so it is bizarre that domestic supporters are forced to rely on radio commentary, live blogs or, even more commonly, illicit online feeds. The Premier League is rightly worried that the normalisation of streaming to get around the Saturday blackout will act as “a ‘gateway’ to watching all games illegally”.

“The reality is that there are two types of football fans, match-going fans and armchair fans,” said James Andrew in FourFourTwo. “So those that want to find a way to watch their team on television at 3pm on Saturday will find one”, as demonstrated by the millions who tune in “via illegal streaming”.

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And with more and more EFL games being broadcast live, and fewer occupying the traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off slot, the time is right to scrap the blackout. “My bet is attendances will not be negatively affected.”

‘Last bastion’

The blackout is a “thorny issue”, but I don’t think it is “out of date”, said Daniel Storey in The i Paper.

It is the “last bastion of non-subservience”. The blackout means the Premier League, undoubtedly “at the top of the food chain”, is forced to “compromise” in favour of the lower leagues it relies upon in the footballing “ecosystem”. We must not allow football culture to be “trampled upon by the few again, for their gain”.

“No other nation in the world boasts a football culture like England,” said Michael Cox in The Athletic, “where attendances are impressive far down the pyramid.” And the blackout is part of that.

Encouraging fans to visit stadiums allows them to find “competitive, good-quality matches” across all tiers, in front of healthy crowds. And amid a “loneliness epidemic” among the elderly, and a “mental health crisis” for young people, “we should care about protecting” local clubs. They are “vital, irreplaceable centres” of their communities that “attract fandom from toddlers to pensioners”.