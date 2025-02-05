The cult of Cristiano Ronaldo at 40

Highest-paid football player in the world still has epic goals in his sights

Cristiano Ronaldo
'Quite possibly the most famous person in the world': Ronaldo's fame extends way beyond football
(Image credit: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)
By
published

Men's football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40 today but shows no signs of slowing down.

His age – practically over the hill for a professional footballer – has done nothing to "temper his competitive zeal" or quell his "unrelenting drive" to go down in history as the best player the sport has ever seen, said The Athletic.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

