The Mandalorian's Season 3 trailer is here

The Mandalorian's Season 3 premiere is just around the corner, and a new trailer dropped on Monday night to get fans even more excited about the return of the dynamic duo Mando and Grogu.

Stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito are all back for round three, and Lucasfilm also revealed on Monday this season's directors: Weathers, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, and Peter Ramsey

Here's a taste of what to expect in Season 3, which debuts March 1 on Disney+: