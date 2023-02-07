State of the Union: Biden touts bipartisan bills, urges lawmakers to pass more

In his second State of the Union address, President Biden emphasized the importance of bipartisanship, saying, "The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere."

He touted the bipartisan infrastructure bill and CHIPS and Science Act, declaring that "we're gonna make sure the supply chain for America begins in America." Biden said he's hopeful that even more bipartisan measures are around the corner, saying, "You know, my Republican friends, we could work together in the last Congress, there's no reason we can't work together and find consensus on important things in this Congress as well."

Biden did call out the Republicans who opposed the bipartisan bills but still took credit back home when projects were funded, and quipped, "I'll see you at the groundbreaking."