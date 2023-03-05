Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: March 5, 2023

The daily hard sudoku – part of The Week’s new puzzles section

Skip advert

Recommended

Sudoku Medium: March 5, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Medium: March 5, 2023

Codeword: March 5, 2023
Codeword
Daily Puzzles

Codeword: March 5, 2023

Crossword: March 5, 2023
crossword
Daily Puzzles

Crossword: March 5, 2023

Sudoku Hard: March 4, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: March 4, 2023

Most Popular

McConaughey and Alves were on flight that 'dropped almost 4,000 feet'
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey
nightmare at 20,000 feet

McConaughey and Alves were on flight that 'dropped almost 4,000 feet'

Colombia proposes shipping invasive hippos to India, Mexico
Hippos are seen swimming close to the Magdalena River in Doradal, Colombia
'cocaine hippos'

Colombia proposes shipping invasive hippos to India, Mexico

Ron DeSantis' 'chilling' new book
A book.
In review

Ron DeSantis' 'chilling' new book