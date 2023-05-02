Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: May 2, 2023

The daily hard sudoku – part of The Week’s new puzzles section

Skip advert

Recommended

Sudoku Medium: May 2, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Medium: May 2, 2023

Codeword: May 2, 2023
Codeword
Daily Puzzles

Codeword: May 2, 2023

Crossword: May 2, 2023
crossword
Daily Puzzles

Crossword: May 2, 2023

Sudoku Hard: May 1, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: May 1, 2023

Most Popular

Stanley Tucci reflects on 'terrifying' cancer battle
Stanley Tucci
lucky to be alive

Stanley Tucci reflects on 'terrifying' cancer battle

Air pollution could increase risk of heart arrhythmia
Air pollution over Shanghai.
Heartbeat blues

Air pollution could increase risk of heart arrhythmia

Super Mario Bros. becomes 1st film of 2023 to gross $1 billion
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
oh yeah!

Super Mario Bros. becomes 1st film of 2023 to gross $1 billion