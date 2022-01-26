Will Manchin and Sinema block Biden's Supreme Court nominee?

The incoming Supreme Court vacancy has left us with a lot of questions, chief among them — who will Biden tap to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer? And secondly, how might the confirmation hearings unfold? Will Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), a duo who have repeatedly put the kibosh on Biden's agenda, throw a wrench in the nomination plan?

It's a perilous situation — in the event Biden's nominee secures zero Republican votes, he'll need every Democratic senator on board to push the new justice through.

Luckily for him, it currently seems unlikely that Manchin or Sinema would break with Biden when the time comes, says CNN's Manu Raju, citing past SCOTUS confirmation records. Also unlikely are the chances the hearings become a partisan brawl, given the court's currently-impenetrable 6-3 conservative majority and the timing of the nomination. Plus, considering the relatively low stakes (emphasis on the "relatively") of the appointment, some Republicans might even vote with the Democrats, in which case Biden may not even need Manchin and Sinema.

Manchin voted for Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. He opposed Amy Coney Barrett because her confirmation vote was too close to election. Susan Collins voted for Kagan/Sotomayor. So did Lindsey Graham Murkowski voted against Kavanaugh (though she's up for re-election) — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 26, 2022

Biden will get a chance to make history by putting the first Black woman on SCOTUS, and he will have many highly qualified candidates to choose from. One of those candidates, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, was supported by all 50 Dems and three Republicans for DC Circuit last year — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 26, 2022

Sen. Lindsey Graham weighs in on Breyer retirement, says Democrats have the votes: “As to his replacement: If all Democrats hang together – which I expect they will – they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022 without one Republican vote in support.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 26, 2022

Furthermore, both Manchin and Sinema have confirmed other judicial nominees of Biden's before this, meaning there's precedent to cling to.

Yeah, I think the Breyer replacement "fight" will be pretty boring. But boring doesn't get clicks, so there will be a need to inject drama and conspiracy into the nomination. https://t.co/xLbwbVjqVw — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) January 26, 2022

Surprised to see so much snark on here about Manchin and Sinema potentially blocking a replacement for Breyer. Haven't they voted for every Biden judicial nominee so far? — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) January 26, 2022

Both Senators Manchin & Sinema voted for DC Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who got 53 votes when she was confirmed in 2021. It would be hard to explain voting against her now after voting for her so recently. Look for her to be at the top of shortlists. A brilliant jurist. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 26, 2022

Whatever the two lawmakers decide, Democrats "likely won't get a clear answer anytime soon," notes Vox, at least in the case of Manchin, whose "typical practice is to wait until very late to announce his voting intention on controversial bills or nominees."