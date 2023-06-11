Does CNN's 'meltdown' spell doom for centrist cable news?

Warner Bros. Discovery this week ousted Chris Licht as CEO of CNN after just over a year on the job. Licht's departure came days after The Atlantic published a damaging profile describing a "meltdown" at the struggling cable news outlet under his leadership. The article said Licht had "lost the confidence of his own newsroom" as he made changes to shake the liberal reputation CNN had under former chief Jeff Zucker. A CNN town hall during which former President Donald Trump repeated his false claims about the 2020 election and mocked CNN in front of an audience of his fans brought the simmering internal complaints to a boil.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said Licht had made a valiant effort to do the job he was hired to do and remake CNN. "I have great respect for Chris, personally and professionally," Zaslav said in a press release. "The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it."

CNN's ratings were falling when Licht took over, and they kept going down. In May, CNN's prime-time viewership fell 25% compared to a year earlier. Fox News, fresh off its sacking of No. 1 host Tucker Carlson, fell even more sharply, with its prime-time audience falling 37% year over year, but the conservative outlet remained the most-watched cable network by far. MSNBC, which appeals to a more progressive audience, was the only one that made gains. Was Licht just the wrong person for the job, or do CNN's struggles just show that trying to attract both liberal and conservative viewers won't work on cable news in a country so sharply divided?

Cable viewers want a point of view

Zaslav wanted Licht to shift CNN away from what he saw as its "left-leaning 'advocacy' and toward more 'balance,'" said Jim Rutenberg in The New York Times. But finding balance is much trickier than simply giving equal time to "both voices," something CNN was reminded of after the Trump town hall. And attracting viewers with an "unaligned independent approach" is hard to do in an era of "splintered, on-demand" news sources. "Polarization is sky high." And "cable, a medium that played to divided interests from the start, is now competing with social media, where the most successful items tend to be the most stridently partisan and provocative."