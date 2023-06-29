Is Biden's broadband plan realistic?

President Biden this week announced a $42 billion push to expand high-speed internet access to 8.3 million homes and businesses across the country that lack broadband connections. Biden said the project is as important as the federal effort to connect isolated farming communities to electricity in the late 1930s. "It's the biggest investment in high-speed internet ever, because for today's economy to work for everyone, internet access is just as important as electricity or water or other basic services," Biden said.

The money for the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program, known as BEAD, was included in the huge infrastructure spending package Congress approved in 2021. The Commerce Department has now officially decided how it will distribute the funding over the next two years, with grants ranging from $27 million for the U.S. Virgin Islands to $3.3 billion for Texas. Every state will be getting at least $107 million, according to Reuters. "For so long, we have clutched pearls and wrung our hands out over there not being broadband in rural communities," said Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel in The Washington Post. "Now we finally have the data and dollars to do something about it."

Supporters of the plan say the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Americans to work, play, and study online, demonstrated the need to expand fast internet connections to all, in the interest of fairness. A 2021 Pew Research Center survey found that 60% of lower-income broadband users reported that slow connections sometimes made it hard for them to use online services during the pandemic. The plan is to ensure universal access by 2030. Is that possible, and is it worth the price?

'One of the most vital tools of modern living'

"Stop! Hold the phone. We have bipartisan agreement," said the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in an editorial. Biden says broadband is "not a luxury anymore," and Arkansas' Republican governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, says closing the gap between rural and urban communities will be "transformational." They're both right. Arkansas, a state of 3 million, has 215,000 homes and businesses that "fall short" of the administration's goal to get reliable service of 25 megabits per second or more for downloads and 3 megabits per second for uploads. "That's a significant chunk of affected people and businesses." Building out the network to include them is the only way to keep up with "the pace of business in the 21st century."