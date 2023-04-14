Behind the movement to ban kids from social media

It's going to be more difficult for Arkansas teens to share selfies on Instagram. The state's Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) this week signed a law requiring young people to get their parent's permission before starting a social media account, ABC News reports. "While social media can be a great tool and a wonderful resource, it can have a massive negative impact on our kids," Sanders said. Utah has already passed a similar law, and other states may soon follow.

Why is this happening? There are real worries about teens' well-being. "There is substantial evidence that American teenagers have experienced a serious decline in their mental health over the past few years," Mike Bebernes writes at Yahoo. And there is a growing — sometimes heated — debate about whether social media sites are the culprit. New York magazine quotes psychologist Jean M. Twenge: "The sudden, sharp rise in depressive symptoms occurred at almost exactly the same time that smartphones became ubiquitous and in-person interaction plummeted." For social media critics, that doesn't seem like a coincidence.

In fact, researchers say, social media can affect the chemistry of still-developing brains. Those apps have "the potential to alter youths' neural development, since our brains develop in response to the environment we live in," the American Psychological Association's Mitch Prinstein told the Senate Judiciary Committee in February. But does that mean that state governments should intervene to restrain kids from spending all their time online instead of with real-life friends?

Kids have First Amendment rights. But…

Other states should follow Arkansas and Utah, Lena S. Wen writes at The Washington Post: "Moms and dads need to parent in the digital world just as we do in the physical world." There are some drawbacks to such social media restrictions. Kids in marginalized communities — like minority and LGBTQ teens — could find it harder to find their people online if they first have to get a parent's permission. And "enforcement is an issue." But for the most part, parents "want to know who our children's friends are and how they spend their time together." That responsibility doesn't go away when kids are online.