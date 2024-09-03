Sign up for Today's Best Articles
A daily email digest of news, analysis and commentary from The Week
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Bad Ischl: discover the sleepy salt-mining town's cultural side
The Week Recommends Explore this Austrian town, the first rural Alpine destination to be crowned a European Capital of Culture
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
'May his memory be a revolution'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Fury' as UK suspends some arms sales to Israel
Speed Read Netanyahu condemns Foreign Office's 'shameful' decision to partially restrict weapons exports
By Kaye O'Doherty Published