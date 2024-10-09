'HS2-light': the new plan for the troubled train line

A cheaper version of the troubled rail project is being considered – but will it solve all the problems?

Illustration of a high speed train, map of the HS2 line, and construction scenes
Building a new high-speed section between Birmingham and Crewe would be up to 40% cheaper than the original plan
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Ministers are considering an "HS2-light" railway line between Birmingham and Manchester as a new chapter opens in the long-running saga.

In a "rethink" of Rishi Sunak's decision to "entirely scrap" the high-speed line beyond Birmingham, the government is examining a plan which it hopes can be "delivered much more cheaply than the original scheme", said The Times.

Rail Transport Railways Hs2
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

