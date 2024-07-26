The UK's drink-driving problem

Deaths caused by drivers over legal alcohol limit have risen to highest level in 13 years

An estimated 300 people were killed in drink-driving incidents in 2022, according to UK government data
The number of fatalities caused by drunk drivers in the UK has reached its highest level since 2009.

The latest figures from the Department for Transport (DfT) showed there were an estimated 300 deaths in Great Britain in 2022 caused by collisions in which at least one driver was over the alcohol limit. 

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

