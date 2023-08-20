The Check-In: honeymoon planning tips, tourists gone wild, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel.

Travel advisor shares insights into planning an unforgettable honeymoon

The wedding date is set, the venue is reserved, the dress has been bought, and now it's time for the really fun part: planning the honeymoon.

When couples approach Tracy Effron, a Miami-based travel advisor at An Avenue Apart, for help setting up their honeymoon itinerary, she always starts with a question: "What is that you're looking to get out of this trip?" This is a couple's first vacation as newlyweds, and it's important for her to learn right off the bat what their likes and interests are so she can come up with a few destination options.

Effron often asks couples to consider going to a place neither person has been to before. "That way, they can experience something new together and have a bonding moment," she told The Week. Effron also reminds clients that just because a vacation spot looked great in their friend's Instagram story, it might not be the right fit for them. "Stick to your vision and what you want to do," she said.

Budget and timing also need to be taken into account from the start. If clients tell Effron they want to go to the Amalfi Coast and Greek Islands but only have two weeks, she suggests limiting the scope of their travel. "You don't want to make the whole trip trains, planes and automobiles," she said. By rushing around too much, and not taking into account that it takes one day to fly to your first stop and another to return home, it might feel like "they don't see anything," she added.

Being "realistic about the budget" is key, Effron said, as is talking about what aspects of the trip are flexible, like flying in economy plus rather than business class, and those that are not. "You need to factor in what's most important for you in terms of how to properly allocate the budget," Effron said. "Is it accommodations or experiences? Sometimes, it's a combination of both." Check for any points or miles to help with airfare, and consider waiting for shoulder season, when hotel prices drop. "This will save you a lot of money and also you'll avoid a lot of crowds," Effron said.