TV to watch in March, from 'The Regime' to 'The 3 Body Problem'

March comes in like a lion with this month's television releases, including a glossy HBO miniseries, a buzzy Netflix sci-fi based on a popular book series, and the return of several old favorites. "Grey's Anatomy" is in its twentieth season, "Girls5eva" was rescued from cancellation by Netflix, and Kristen Wiig stars as a social climber in a new '60s comedy.

'The Regime' (March 3)

Kate Winslet is no stranger to starring in HBO miniseries, charming viewers in 2011's "Mildred Pierce" and, more recently, 2021's "Mare of Easttown" — but her turn in "The Regime" is a far cry from no-nonsense Philly detective Mare Sheehan. In HBO's new six-episode political satire created by "Succession" writer Will Tracy, Winslet gets the chance to flex her comedic chops and simultaneously strut her stuff. She plays Elena Vernham, the seductive and paranoid chancellor of a fictional central European nation who is struggling to keep things under control while her empire is under siege. Things get even trickier when Corporal Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts) is hired to protect Elena and she quickly falls under his influence. Winslet's performance is "hilarious," said Time, as well as a "complex blending of physical and psychological choices," said The Hollywood Reporter .

Before creating the series, Tracy was "obsessed with reading about geopolitics and authoritarian regimes," said The New York Times . He researched the leaders of countries like Russia and Syria and found they all shared "a shaky relationship with reality" — though he ultimately decided to craft his own world "rather than taking on the baggage of a real country's history." The show's cast includes Andrea Riseborough, David Bamber, Danny Webb and Henry Goodman, with appearances from Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant.

'Girls5eva' (March 14)

This exuberant Emmy-nominated musical comedy was canceled by Peacock after two seasons, but Netflix has swooped in to pick it up for a third. The series follows the four members of '90s girl group Girls5eva after they reunite in the present day. In season 3 , the ladies are fresh off recording a new album and launching full-steam ahead into a comeback tour, despite having no plan of action or venues booked. Needless to say, life on the road will be chaotic.

Series creator Meredith Scardino was a writer on "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "Girls5eva" is produced by Tina Fey — which explains why the show's spirit is reminiscent of Fey's sitcom "30 Rock." "There is so much joy to be found in every episode," said The Guardian . "The jokes come thick and fast, barely pausing to land before they leap for another punchline." It's also refreshing to see a series built around an ensemble cast of women over 40: Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell star as the now-adult members of Girls5eva, who prove that getting older doesn't mean giving up on your teenage dreams.

'Grey's Anatomy' (March 14)

Sometimes you just want to kick back, relax and watch a tried and true series that has been airing for an unbelievable two decades. ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," which usurped "ER" to earn the title of longest-running medical drama in TV history in 2019 , is now on its twentieth season. Last year's strikes delayed production, so season 20 will only have 10 episodes — but knowing the show's penchant for sex, romance and drama, they will still pack a punch. "This is 'Grey’s Anatomy,' nothing is ever simply good and chaos reigns," said Vulture in a season 19 finale recap. "People making declarations of love and blood pouring out of a human body happening at the exact same time is the foundation of this entire show."

ABC announced that one of the guest stars this season will be Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins, a return that should "garner the most attention from fans," said Variety . Back in season 6, Arizona became "one of the first lesbian characters on network television" in a leading role.

'Palm Royale' (March 20)

March is clearly shaping up to be a very funny (and women-driven) month of television. Apple TV+'s new comedy series "Palm Royale," loosely based on the novel "Mr. and Mrs. American Pie" by Juliet McDaniel, follows underdog Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she aspires to make a name for herself in Palm Beach high society. Set in 1969, the Florida-based show "seems to blend Slim Aarons glamour and '60s interiors, pastel costumes of dreams by Alix Friedberg and the glossy aesthetic we've come to expect from Apple TV," said The Tatler .

"Palm Royale" also promises a number of standout performances from Hollywood legends including Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Carol Burnett and Bruce Dern (plus a delightful-looking turn from former pop star Ricky Martin, who appears right at home amongst the fake tans and finery). "If you're still missing 'Mad Men' but secretly wished it were a comedy, this may be the show for you," said Glamour .

'3 Body Problem' (March 21)