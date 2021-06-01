Kate Winslet refused to have her stomach edited in Mare of Easttown

Though often the picture of glamour, Kate Winslet went unfiltered for her starring role in Mare of Easttown, and acknowledged it was a change.

"We're so used to seeing this stuff airbrushed away," the actress told The New York Times.

She described her character as "a fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from." So when the director proposed cutting "a bulgy bit of belly" from a sex scene, she objected. Winslet also rejected the show's promotion poster twice for being "too retouched." "I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back," she said. Makeup artists left her "sunspots and imperfections."

"I think we're starved of that a bit," Winslet said of her character's unretouched image. "Faces that change, that move, are beautiful faces, but we've stopped learning how to love those faces because we keep covering them up with filters." Read more at The New York Times.