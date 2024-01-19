How can I cancel my subscription?

You can cancel anytime by visiting My Account . Find The Week and click ‘cancel subscription’. Alternatively, you can call or email customer services using the contact details below.

If you cannot find what you are looking for on mymagazine.co.uk, you can email subscriptions@theweek.co.uk or call customer services on 0330 333 9494 (lines open Monday-Friday, 8.30am-7pm, and Saturday, 10am-3pm).