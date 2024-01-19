Managing your subscription
How can I cancel my subscription?
You can cancel anytime by visiting My Account . Find The Week and click ‘cancel subscription’. Alternatively, you can call or email customer services using the contact details below.
How can I contact customer services
If you cannot find what you are looking for on mymagazine.co.uk, you can email subscriptions@theweek.co.uk or call customer services on 0330 333 9494 (lines open Monday-Friday, 8.30am-7pm, and Saturday, 10am-3pm).
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
The real GOP race: Donald Trump's VP
Talking Point Nikki Haley? Tucker Carlson? The race for the No. 2 slot is on.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'The biggest judicial power grab since 1803'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - January 19, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - a political rollercoaster, the national debt, and more
By The Week US Published