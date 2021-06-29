What South Dakota's bizarre National Guard deployment might really be about

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced Tuesday that she is sending 50 state National Guard troops to the southern border in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's (R) request for help with illegal crossings. Most notably, however, Noem plans to fund the venture via "private donation," a controversial pay-for that critics fear turns the National Guard into a "private, for-hire security force."

"The deployment will be paid for by a private donation." Kristi Noem just turned her state's citizen into a private, for-hire security force, which she will then send out of state over the summer. https://t.co/0oAnz2NN0G — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) June 29, 2021

Paid for by a private donation? So she is turning the SD National Guard into kind of a mercenary force? https://t.co/P9dQi7uMR4 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) June 29, 2021

Others, like Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher and The Washington Post's Max Boot, have called out the small-scale deployment as a performative stunt by another 2024 presidential hopeful who is eager to decry the Biden administration's failures.

This is your occasional reminder that Kristi Noem would like the Republican Presidential nomination in 2024 https://t.co/1bkv7QFJDV — Alan Fisher (@AlanFisher) June 29, 2021

I wrote about @GovRonDeSantis emerging as Trump's culture warfare apprentice in the GOP: https://t.co/Ehs47s1rS7Looks like another 2024 aspirant is eager to catch up. https://t.co/mzogOPbqFP — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) June 29, 2021

50 (not a typo) South Dakota troops to “protect” a Texas border that is 1200 miles long. Might make you believe this isn’t about the border at all. #2024 https://t.co/WOCcMF8kxa — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) June 29, 2021

Noem is the latest GOP governor to offer her assistance following Abbott and Ducey's June 10 Emergency Management Assistance Compact, Newsweek reports. "Given the staggering number of violations now occurring in Texas and Arizona, additional manpower is needed from any state that can spare it," the governors note in their call for back-up. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R), Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — another "2024 aspirant" — all previously pledged their help, per Newsweek.