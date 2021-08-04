10 killed when van filled with migrants crashes in Texas

At least 10 people were killed on Wednesday when a van believed to be carrying 30 migrants crashed in Brooks County, Texas, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 80 miles north of the southern border. Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez said there were 27 men and three women in the van, with most from Honduras. The accident is under investigation, but speed was most likely a factor; authorities said they believe the driver, who died at the scene, lost control of the van at a bend in the road, causing it to overturn.

The Falfurrias Fire Department said several passengers were injured and taken to local hospitals. Their conditions range from critical to serious.