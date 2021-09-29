Olympic medalist Klete Keller pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

Klete Keller, a former Olympic swimmer who won five medals for Team USA, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, in connection with his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Appearing before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., Keller's attorney, Edward MacMahon, said his client is "trying to make amends for his terrible mistake" and wants to "start his life over." Under federal guidelines, the estimated sentencing range for his crime is 21 to 27 months, NBC News reports.

Because of Keller's guilty plea, an additional felony charge and five misdemeanor counts against him were dropped. Prosecutors said Keller has been cooperating with the investigation into the events of Jan. 6, and asked the judge to postpone sentencing.

Keller, 39, was arrested in January at his home in Colorado. He was easily spotted in photos and videos showing the crowd inside the Capitol building, due to his 6-foot 6-inch height and the U.S. Olympics team jacket he sported. Following his arrest, USA Swimming said his actions "in no way represent the values or mission" of the organization.