Doug Emhoff evacuated from D.C. school due to bomb threat

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of a Washington, D.C., high school on Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was made.

Emhoff's spokesperson, Katie Peters, tweeted that the Secret Service "was made aware of a security threat" at Dunbar High School, where Emhoff was meeting with students and faculty members during a Black History Month event. The school was evacuated and Emhoff is "safe," Peters said, adding, "We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work." A White House official told CNN Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to her husband soon after and he was doing "OK."

D.C. Police Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict told reporters that at around 2:15 p.m., someone called the bomb threat in to the school's front desk, saying they had 10 minutes to get everyone out. Law enforcement declared the building safe late in the afternoon.

The Secret Service said "there is no information to indicate" that Emhoff was the target of the bomb threat. There also does not appear to be any relation between this incident and bomb threats being called in to more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities last week, Benedict told reporters, but the FBI "will work with us to kind of decipher what we have here and make those links if any."