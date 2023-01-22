Reports: Jeff Zients tapped as Biden's next chief of staff

Jeff Zients, a former Obama administration official and management consultant, is expected to replace Ron Klain as President Biden's chief of staff, several people familiar with the matter told Politico and The Washington Post.

Zients, 56, recently served as Biden's coronavirus response coordinator. He is known for his organizational skills, a person familiar with the matter told Politico, and will focus on the day-to-day running of the White House, opening up other senior advisers to work on Biden's expected re-election campaign.

Klain has served as Biden's chief of staff since the start of his presidency, and is expected to step down after the State of the Union address on Feb. 7. Last year, Klain asked Zients to help him get ready for the staff turnover that typically takes place after midterm elections, the Post reports, and has since assigned him to several other White House projects.