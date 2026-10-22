Flores, Indonesia’s ‘priest island’

“As Europe struggles to fill its seminaries”, one Indonesian island in the majority-Muslim country has “become one of the world’s leading exporters of missionaries”, said The Economist.

Rugged island

Flores, located in the southeast of the Indonesian archipelago, is one of a handful of islands in the world’s most populous Muslim nation with a Christian majority, with 80% of its two million inhabitants identifying as Roman Catholic.

Catholicism came to Flores in the 16th century, when Portuguese spice traders brought missionaries to the “rugged, mountainous island”, said National Catholic Register. The faith is “deeply rooted” in its culture, and many young men choose to devote their lives to the Church.

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Flores is home to multiple seminaries, training thousands of young men in Catholic liturgy, religious doctrine and pastoral care. Through “their early morning prayers, their long days of study, and their shared meals cooked over simple stoves, they carry forward a vocation” that lives on. Boys interested in a future in the priesthood can join the island’s minor seminary system, “which currently has 650 students enrolled at the junior and senior high school level”.

Flores “trains priests who go on to serve” in the United States, Africa, Europe and South America, said France 24. Indonesian priests have “earned a good reputation and are considered fair and tolerant, particularly on LGBT topics”. The Catholic Church considers Flores “indispensable to its future and survival in the region”.

Promised land

That devotion to the priesthood has become “surprisingly important to the future of the Catholic Church”, said The Economist. The numbers tell the tale: there are 1.4 billion Catholics around the world – more than twice as many as in 1970 – but “the number of Catholic priests has remained roughly the same”, at around 400,000.

Over the past half century, the number of trainee priests has “declined sharply” in Europe and North America, as “the prestige of the role has diminished in the face of child-abuse scandals and increasing secularism”. In 2024, there were an estimated 4,150 trainee priests enrolled in seminaries on Flores. “Ireland, by contrast, had just 104.”

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The Catholic Church hopes Flores will play a major part in addressing the shortfall. Around 60% of seminarians now come from Africa and Asia, where “Catholicism is growing and the priesthood is still esteemed”. “Catholic enclaves” such as Flores now “produce enough priests not only to serve local dioceses, but also to send them abroad, tending congregations from Angola to Austria”.

The Diocese of Ruteng, described by Vatican News as Indonesia’s “promised land of vocations”, is central to this effort. “Faith is alive here,” Bishop Ciprianus Hormat of Ruteng told the Vatican’s Fides News Agency.