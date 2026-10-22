Flores, Indonesia’s ‘priest island’

As the Catholic Church struggles to serve its faithful, a small island in the world’s largest Muslim nation offers hope

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Photo collage of Indonesian Christians in a Church, a Virgin Mary Statue, a church near Jakarta, and Indonesian flag
In 2024, there were an estimated 4,150 trainee priests on Flores, compared to 104 in Ireland
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

“As Europe struggles to fill its seminaries”, one Indonesian island in the majority-Muslim country has “become one of the world’s leading exporters of missionaries”, said The Economist.

Rugged island

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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