Road to nowhere: Malawi’s deepening fuel crisis

The southeast African nation has been hit by a currency shortage – and the nation’s drivers are paying the price

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Motorists waiting at an empty forecourt in Ntcheu, central Malawi
Motorists waiting at an empty forecourt in Ntcheu, central Malawi, last year, when fuel shortages became a crunch election issue
(Image credit: Amos Gumulira / AFP / Getty Images)

Across Malawi, filling up your petrol tank has become an endurance test. In the past four weeks, fuel shortages have become a “national emergency” across the southeast African country, said The Guardian.

Drivers wait for hours at empty forecourts for deliveries, while one has morphed into a “makeshift village” where some camp out for days. At Mount Meru petrol station in Zomba, the former capital and Malawi’s fourth largest city, drivers sleep “under the bellies of trucks” and “aggressively block any queue-jumpers” as the situation turns “patience into hostility” at the nation’s petrol pumps.

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Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

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