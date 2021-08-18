The impending cultural disaster in Afghanistan

Osama might be the bleakest film to ever win a Golden Globe, but it wasn't originally supposed to be. When exiled Afghan director Siddiq Barmak started writing the film in Pakistan two years before the overthrow of the Taliban and his eventual return to shoot it in Kabul in 2002, the movie was called Rainbow, and it had a happy ending. "It was not very close to reality," Barmak told Cineaste. The film — which is not about Osama bin Laden, but about a girl who disguises herself as a boy in order to support her family during the Taliban regime — was notable for being the first movie shot entirely in Afghanistan since the extremists came to power and banned filmmaking in 1996. And while a 2003 movie out of Afghanistan naturally struck a chord with Western critics as a result, winning the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film and getting a rapturous reception at Cannes, it is also a phenomenal and deserving piece of filmmaking, spare and heartbreaking and raw. Though Barmak's Osama wasn't optimistic about the future for girls in Afghanistan, it spelled hope for the nation's film industry, which seemed ready to bounce back. For many Americans, though, our cultural brushes with Afghanistan have been more limited to The Kite Runner and the final season of Homeland. We've never exactly been a nation that's good at immersing ourselves in international art, but that's especially true when the countries in question lie outside the boundaries of Western Europe. Though mainstream Americans may be familiar with the landscape of Afghanistan through early aughts news reports — or subsequent War on Terror films, where Hollywood-friendly Morocco has often been the stand-in for the Crossroads of Asia — we're very rarely exposed to stories about Afghanistan, told by people who are actually in Afghanistan.

"Archives are the identity of a country," Sultan Mohammad Istalifi, a longtime employee of Afghan Film, stressed to the Post. "If the archive is not preserved, the identity of the country is lost." The historic films further "complicate the picture" of Afghanistan, documentarian Ariel Nasr also explained to the CBC, recalling old footage that shows Afghan women working as soldiers or bus drivers, and giving speeches to large crowds. Another movie tells the story of an Afghan queen who has an affair with a slave. Said Arif Ahmadi, also an employee of Afghan Film, emphasized that "we want our children to learn how Afghans used to live" by having access to the art and stories that came before them. Equally as haunting, though, is the thought of all the art that won't be created under the incoming regime. Though it's yet unclear how tolerant the Taliban will be this time around, a spokesperson ominously stressed Tuesday that "Afghans have the right to have their own laws, and the world should respect our values." If the second reign of the Taliban resembles the first, there will undoubtedly be stories that won't be told, music that won't be written, and great films like Osama that will remain locked up in private imaginations until the regime falls or loosens again. That loss is not just Afghans', although it is theirs most immediately and devastatingly. The looming cultural genocide should be mourned by everyone who has ever enjoyed a film or a spontaneous burst of song. All people, regardless of geography and culture, have a fundamental right to artistic creation and self-expression. Indeed, nothing could make us more human.