Watch Afghan women on the streets of Kabul protest against the Taliban

As the Taliban continue to take the reins in Afghanistan, women in particular are fearing for their lives. But that doesn't mean they're taking the unrest lying down.

In a video shared by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, four Afghan women are shown protesting on the street while surrounded by Taliban fighters.

Alinejad said these "brave" women in Kabul were simply "asking for their rights, the right to work, the right for education and the right to political participation. The right to live in a safe society." "I hope more women and men join them," she added.

