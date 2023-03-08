2 Americans found dead, 2 rescued after Mexico kidnapping

Two of the four Americans kidnapped last week in Mexico were found dead Tuesday.

The other two were rescued outside Matamoros, the border town where they were attacked and abducted just after crossing the border from Brownsville, Texas, in a minivan, USA Today and The Associated Press report. A Mexican military convoy returned the survivors to the United States.

Relatives said the four — Latavia "Tay" McGee, Eric James Williams, Shaeed Woodard, and Zindell Brown, all of South Carolina — went to Matamoros because McGee planned to get a tummy tuck from a cosmetic surgeon there, per the AP.

McGee was unharmed. Williams survived with a leg wound. Mexican authorities said the group was hit by gunfire from local drug cartel factions. A Mexican bystander was killed by a stray bullet.