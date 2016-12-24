10 things you need to know today: December 24, 2016

NFL, NBA gear up for Christmas weekend games

The NBA and NFL are putting some of their flashiest rivalries on display over the Christmas weekend. On the gridiron, the Minnesota Vikings will take on the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin on Saturday. Other Christmas weekend matchups in the NFL include the New York Jets vs. the New England Patriots on Saturday and the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. In the NBA, the Christmas Day lineup is headlined by a Finals rematch between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the afternoon, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Clippers at Staples Center.