10 things you need to know today: December 27, 2016

Obama says he would have beaten Trump

President Obama said in an interview released Monday that he was "confident" he would have beaten President-elect Donald Trump in November if he could have run for a third term. Obama praised his fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton and said she had faced unfair attacks, but that she campaigned too cautiously out of a belief that she was certain to beat Trump. "If you think you're winning, then you have a tendency, just like in sports, maybe to play it safer," Obama said to his former adviser David Axelrod for his The Axe Files podcast. Obama said Clinton's defeat was not a rejection of his legacy. Trump responded via Twitter, saying, "I say NO WAY! — jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc."