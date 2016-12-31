10 things you need to know today: December 31, 2016

Military to execute a prisoner for the first time in 55 years

A judge has denied a former U.S. Army soldier's bid for another stay of execution, setting the military up to execute its first prisoner in 55 years. Ronald Gray has been on death row since 1988 for committing two murders and three rapes in Fayetteville, North Carolina, while stationed at Fort Bragg. Gray additionally pleaded guilty to two other murders and five rapes in a separate civilian court. An execution date could be set within the next 30 days, according to Army regulations. The last military execution took place in 1961, when John Bennett was hanged after being convicted of raping and trying to kill an 11-year-old Austrian girl. The military now uses lethal injection to carry out capital punishment.