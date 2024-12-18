The Nutcracker: English National Ballet's reboot restores 'festive sparkle'

Long-overdue revamp of Tchaikovsky's ballet is 'fun, cohesive and astoundingly pretty'

The Nutcracker
This new production delivers 'Quality Street levels of moreish pleasure'
Hats off to English National Ballet (ENB) for restoring some "festive sparkle" with its brand-new production of "The Nutcracker", said Debra Craine in The Times. Frankly, the previous version was a "dreary, dispiriting affair", despite filling theatres at Christmas for over a decade.

The revamped production is a huge improvement, agreed Lyndsey Winship in The Guardian. Artistic director Aaron S Watkin eschews gimmicks and doesn't attempt to reinterpret Tchaikovsky's ballet too drastically; instead he's collaborated with rising star choreographer, Arielle Smith, and "cracking" designer, Dick Bird, to really "make the stage zing".

