10 things you need to know today: January 6, 2017

Trump says Mexico will repay U.S. for border wall

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has let congressional Republican leaders know that Trump plans to ask Congress to provide money to start building the border wall he promised to separate the U.S. and Mexico, according to The Associated Press and CNN. Trump reportedly prefers to fund the project that way, instead of making Mexico pay for it, as he repeatedly vowed during the campaign, because it would let him go through the appropriations process under a 2006 law on building border fencing. That way, he would avoid having to push through a new border-wall bill that could face strong opposition from Democrats and some Republicans. On Friday, Trump tweeted that "any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!"