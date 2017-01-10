10 things you need to know today: January 10, 2017

Senate opens confirmation hearings for Trump Cabinet nominees

The Senate is scheduled to launch three days of confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks on Tuesday. First up in the morning is Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), Trump's nominee for attorney general. Sessions is expected to tout his conservative legal credentials; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will break with Senate tradition by testifying against Sessions as Democrats challenge him for voting against civil rights legislation, which Booker says indicates Sessions is not up to "ensuring the fair administration of justice" for all. The Office of Government Ethics has expressed concern that the fast-moving confirmation schedule puts "undue pressure" on the office to "rush through" its reviews of nominees. Republicans have vowed to press ahead despite warnings from Democrats that they were willing to delay some hearings until the ethics reviews are completed.