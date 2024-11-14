Magazine printables - November 22, 2024
Issue - November 22, 2024
CROSSWORD - NOVEMBER 22, 2024
SUDOKU - NOVEMBER 22, 2024
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine solutions - November 22, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 22, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Cheese heist
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Raise your glass at these 7 hotel bars where the vibe is as important as the drinking
The Week Recommends Have a pisco sour in Peru and a Bellini in Rome. Or maybe run into Bruno Mars in Vegas.
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - November 22, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 22, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Cheese heist
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 2 - 9 November
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Demotivational coach
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Last updated
-
Magazine solutions - November 15, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 15, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - November 15, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 15, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 26 October - 1 November
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine printables - November 8, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 8, 2024
By The Week US Published