10 things you need to know today: January 13, 2017

Ethics office chief called to Capitol Hill after criticizing Trump

House Republicans late Thursday summoned Walter Shaub Jr., director of the independent Office of Government Ethics, to answer questions about his public criticism of President-elect Donald Trump's plan to distance himself from his business empire while in office. Trump said he would step aside and have his adult sons run the Trump Organization. Shaub said that was "wholly inadequate," and that Trump would have to sell his stake and put his assets in a blind trust to avoid the appearance that he could profit from presidential decisions. In a letter, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), chairman of the GOP-led House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said that Shaub had "raised a bunch of eyebrows" by taking "a very aggressive stance on issues he's never looked at." Ethics experts took that as a veiled threat warning Shaub to back down.