Film reviews: The Phoenician Scheme, Bring Her Back, and Jane Austen Wrecked My Life

A despised mogul seeks a fresh triumph, orphaned siblings land with a nightmare foster mother, and a Jane fan finds herself in a love triangle

The Phoenician Scheme
The Phoenician Scheme is "the busiest of Anderson's films"
(Image credit: Focus Features / Everett)
By
published

The Phoenician Scheme

Directed by Wes Anderson (PG-13)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸