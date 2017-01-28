10 things you need to know today: January 28, 2017

New U.S. U.N. ambassador pledges to 'take names' of allies 'that don't have our back'

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday put American allies at the United Nations on warning on behalf of the Trump administration. "Our goal with the administration is to show value at the U.N. and the way that we'll show value is to show our strength, show our voice, have the backs of our allies and make sure that our allies have our back as well," she said. "For those that don't have our back, we're taking names. We will make points to respond to that accordingly." The former South Carolina governor was sworn in to her new role on Wednesday and says her team has already "hit the ground running" to develop "a new U.S. U.N."