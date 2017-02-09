10 things you need to know today: February 9, 2017

Yemen says U.S. ground raids not prohibited, but need approval

Officials in Yemen on Wednesday said they were conducting a "reassessment" of a Jan. 28 U.S. commando raid on a local al Qaeda affiliate. They said the government had not withdrawn permission for future U.S. commando raids, as The New York Times reported, although it will have to approve any new U.S. ground missions in advance. The raid left a U.S. service member dead. Human rights groups say as many as two dozen civilians, including an 8-year-old girl, also were killed in the crossfire during a firefight between Navy SEALs and militants. A U.S. defense official said "nothing has changed" in Yemen. Officials in the country, however, said that "the green light that the U.S. had for conducting ground missions is now red."