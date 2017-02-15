10 things you need to know today: February 15, 2017

Ethics office calls for White House to discipline Kellyanne Conway

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics has called on the White House to discipline counselor Kellyanne Conway for urging the public to buy Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessories. Conway, representing the administration in an interview on Fox & Friends last week, was asked about retailers that had dropped Ivanka Trump's brand, and told viewers to "Go buy Ivanka's stuff. … I'm going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today everybody, you can find it online." The OGE subsequently wrote to the White House, saying that although Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated during a press conference … that 'Kellyanne has been counseled, and that's all we're going to go with,' the OGE urged the White House to investigate "and consider taking disciplinary action against her."