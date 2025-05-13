Why Turkey's Kurdish insurgents are laying down their arms

The PKK says its aims can now be 'resolved through democratic politics'

The PKK has 'waged an insurgency' against Turkey since 1984 and an estimated 40,000 people have died in the conflict
The Kurdistan Workers' Party, known as the PKK, has announced that it will disband and disarm, potentially ending four decades of bloody conflict with Turkey.

The militant group said that "all activities" conducted under its name would come to an end after a call by its jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan, in February for it to disarm. The PKK has "completed its historical mission", said a statement published by a news agency close to the group, and the struggle against Turkey's oppression of Kurdish people could now continue via "democratic politics".

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

