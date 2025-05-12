Kurdish PKK militia to disband for Turkey talks

The Kurdistan Workers' Party will disarm after four decades of armed conflict with Turkey, putting an end to 'one of the longest insurgencies in the Middle East'

PKK supporters wave flags of founder Abdullah Ocalan
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) said Monday that it will disband and disarm after four decades of armed conflict with Turkey. The decision was announced through the Firat News Agency, a media outlet close to the PKK, after a party congress in northern Iraq.

