10 things you need to know today: April 14, 2017

Saturn moon could support life, NASA says

Enceladus, one of Saturn's moons, might be able to support life, NASA scientists said Thursday. The Cassini probe has flown through and gathered samples of water blasted into space from a subsurface on the ice-crusted moon, determining that Enceladus' seafloor has hot fluid vents like those in Earth's seas that are teeming with life. These hydrothermal systems on Enceladus might hold life, or they might be sterile; it will take a visit by a probe equipped with more sophisticated instruments to be sure. "We're pretty darn sure that the internal ocean of Enceladus is habitable and we need to go back and investigate it further," said Cassini scientist Hunter Waite. "If there is no life there, why not? And if there is, all the better."